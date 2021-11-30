Country bans entry of non-residents

Hong Kong: Hong Kong has banned entry of non-residents from four African countries. As per the new entry rules, non-residents from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia would not be allowed to enter the country. Vaccinated Hong Kong residents can return but they must undergo 7-day quarantine in a government facility and another two weeks in a hotel at their own cost.

Also, all non-residents who have been to Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Israel, and Italy in the past 21 days would not be allowed to enter the city from December 2. Vaccinated residents returning from these countries will have to do three weeks of hotel quarantine.

Hong Kong last week banned non- residents arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.