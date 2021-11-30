Israel Prime Minister urges world powers to resist nuclear blackmail from Iran

As talks in Vienna got underway, Israel’s Prime Minister warned foreign powers not to ‘give in to Iran’s nuclear blackmail.’

Iran wants to ‘remove sanctions in exchange for absolutely nothing’ and maintain its nuclear programme intact while reaping hundreds of billions of dollars once sanctions are lifted, said Naftali Bennet in a video address to officials of nations initiating negotiations with Iran.

On Monday, Iran’s negotiators and international powers met in Vienna to resume talks aimed at salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal.

Since the United States withdrew from the historic nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran in 2018, Iran has increased its uranium enrichment.

Israel has been vociferous in its opposition to the accord, and Israeli officials now claim that Iran is closer than ever to getting nuclear weapons, which they would not tolerate. This week, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will go to London and Paris to meet with British and French officials on Iran. Benny Gantz, the Israeli Defense Minister, will travel to Washington this week with the same goal.

Iran claims that its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes. It has blamed the agreement’s failure on the Trump administration’s decision to leave it and reimpose severe penalties.

Although Israel maintains a policy of ambiguity about its own nuclear programme, it is largely thought to be the only nuclear-armed country in the Middle East.