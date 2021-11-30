Massive Fire at Kochi Lodge

A huge fire broke out early Tuesday morning at Kunnumparam in Edappally, destroying a multi-storey building. The four-storey structure that served as a lodge had four levels. According to preliminary findings, the fire was ignited by a short circuit.

People that were trapped inside the structure were rescued. The fire has been extinguished by the fire department. Residents in the area spotted smoke billowing from the structure at 6 a.m., and the fire was reported. The fire was first observed by a KSEB official who was passing through the region in a vehicle. The building’s electric supply was promptly turned off.

Two residents jumped out of the building as the fire advanced. They were taken to a private hospital for treatment. The lodge functioned without any fire or safety features, according to the District Fire Officer. Due to the small number of individuals in the building during the early morning hours, a catastrophic calamity was avoided.