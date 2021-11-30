Oppo F21 tipped to debut in March 2022

Leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo was rumoured to launch the F21 series in the Indian market before Diwali. According to a recent leak, the Oppo F21 series, which will include two models, will be released around the end of March next year. The new Oppo F21 series will take over from the Oppo F19 portfolio, which includes the Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+.

91mobiles reported that the company’s F series smartphones will be available in India before the end of the first quarter of 2022. According to the report, the new lineup will be more stylish than the recently launched Oppo Reno 7 series. Oppo is expected to offer two F21 series smartphones in India, with prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. In terms of features, the Oppo F21 is likely to be a step forward over the Oppo F19 series. As of now no details about the specifications have been leaked yet.