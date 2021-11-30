Oppo Foldable Smartphone may feature an Inward Folding design

According to new specifications shared by a tipster, Oppo’s foldable smartphone, which has apparently been in the works for some time, could have an inward-folding display similar to the popular foldable smartphones from Samsung and Huawei. An 8-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a curved cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate is reportedly predicted, as well as a 50-megapixel triple camera arrangement and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor.

According to two different posts on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station originally discovered by Sparrow News, the company’s first foldable smartphone could have an inward-facing design, similar to popular folding devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Huawei Mate X2. The tipster cites the Oppo Find N 5G, however, the firm is yet to make any public announcements about the device.

According to previous rumours, Oppo’s foldable smartphone will have a ‘7.8-inch to 8-inch’ LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, there is no mention of the display’s resolution. According to the source, the cover panel will have a slightly curved form and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone is also believed to have a fingerprint sensor on the side.

The company’s rumoured smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and run ColorOS, which is based on Android 11. The smartphone will include a triple camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, and a 13-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL SK3M5 sensor, according to the source. According to the source, the smartphone would have a camera module similar to the company’s Reno 6 smartphone series.

According to the source, the phone would have punch-hole holes for cameras on both the folding screen and the cover, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo hasn’t confirmed plans for a foldable smartphone, but a previous story claims the company is working on two.