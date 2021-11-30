PM Modi receives a special song from Meghalaya’s ‘Whistling Village’

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, recently tweeted a video of a song composed by the villagers of Kongthong. The central government’s efforts to promote the village as a tourist destination were also appreciated by Sangma. The Meghalaya chief minister asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘accept the special tune’ in his tweet.

‘Hon’ble PM ???Narendra Modi? Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honor and in appreciation of GoI’s efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination,’ Sangma wrote alongside the video. Additionally, he tagged the Prime Minister’s Office and G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism.

Hon’ble PM ???@narendramodi? Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honour & in appreciation of GoI’s efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination

?@PMOIndia? ?@kishanreddybjp? ?? pic.twitter.com/GAFRrXCfjD — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 26, 2021

Taking note of the video, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Kongthong for their ‘kind gesture’. Retweeting the clip, he wrote, ‘The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, [I] have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful’. The Meghalaya CM tweeted a video showing the beautiful hills and lush green trees in Kongthong.

Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful. @SangmaConrad https://t.co/9ibr8eM1zd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021

This village was nominated in the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ contest organized by UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization). Kongthong is situated on the slopes of the Khat-ar-shnong area in the East Khasi hills. Kongthong is known as the ‘whistling village of India’, as the names of every person living here are tunes. Each time when a child is born here, the mother composes a special lullaby which becomes the child’s unique identity.