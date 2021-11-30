Royal Oman police arrests three foreigners for smuggling drug

Muscat: The Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and the South Al Batinah Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Police in Oman has arrested three Asians for smuggling narcotic drugs into the country. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the team has recovered 30 rolls of crystal drug and hashish from them.

Earlier on Sunday, the Oman Coast Guard seized 440 kilograms of opium and 133 kilograms of hashish. The authority also arrested two Asian nationals in relation with this.