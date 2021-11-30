Tharoor shares group pics with male colleagues after furore over selfie with ‘attractive’ MPs

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is back with a fresh post just a day after causing a stir with a tweeted selfie. The politician, who described himself as a ‘equal-opportunity offender’, shared a series of photos with his male colleagues, claiming that they would not ‘go viral’ like the last one.

Sharing the images on Twitter, the MP wrote, ‘More comradeship in Parliament as MPs assemble this morning, but no one expects these to go viral…. Though I am an equal-opportunity offender!’

More comradeship in Parliament as MPs assemble this morning, but no one expects these to go viral…. Though I am an equal-opportunity offender! pic.twitter.com/fOEdgwD6u8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2021

On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Tharoor shared a selfie with six female MPs, including Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty of the Trinamool Congress, Preneet Kaur and Jothiman Sennimalai of the Congress, Supriya Sule of the NCP, and Thamizhachi Thangapandian of the DMK. ‘Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?’ read the caption.

The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is. https://t.co/MfpcilPmSB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 29, 2021

The tweet sparked outrage, with many accusing the Congress leader of ‘sexism’ and ‘objectification’ on social media. While some, including Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress, backed Tharoor, others did not.

Faced with criticism over the post, Tharoor stated that it was done in ‘great good humour’ at the initiative of the women MPs. In reaction to the viral image, fellow MP Karti Chidambaram shared a photo of himself with Moitra and Tharoor. ‘Hopefully this won’t generate flak’, he wrote in the caption, to which Tharoor replied, ‘It will and it has! But have pity on the humourless…’