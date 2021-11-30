The Kerala State Film Awardees pose with their trophies; Read the news :

On Monday, the 51st Kerala State Film Awards were handed out during a ceremony held at the Nishagandhi auditorium. CM Pinarayi Vijayan presented the awards. Jayasoorya and AnnaBen won the Best Actor and Actress trophies followed by Sidhartha Siva and Best Film director Jeo Baby.

The occasion was presided over by Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. Suhasini Maniratnam, an actress and the jury’s chairman, was also in attendance.

On behalf of filmmaker Sachy, who died last year, his wife Siji Sachy accepted the award for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value for Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Nanjamma, 60, who sang a song in Sachy’s film, received a special award as well.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the winners and praised the judges for selecting films with pro-women themes for this year’s prizes.

‘Cinema is the medium with the greatest impact on the general audience. It’s worth noting that both the best picture and the second-best film nominees take a pro-women attitude and support women’s freedom to self-determination. The Great Indian Kitchen reveals how patriarchy operates quietly inside families, without resorting to violence. Democracy is more than simply a political system; it also needs to be practised inside families. By selecting these films, the panel was able to capture the evolution of Malayalam cinema,’ he stated.