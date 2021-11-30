‘This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating’: Tendulkar lauds Kiwis after Ind vs NZ match

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday applauded the New Zealand team for managing to survive on Day 5 of the first Test against India to escape with a draw. New Zealand managed to survive by the barest of margins on the last day of the first Test against India, after a gritty performance from their lower-order batters, which ensured that visitors walked away with a tie at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

Both #TeamIndia and #NewZealand had their backs against the wall at various stages of this game and both teams fought hard to come back into the game. To survive 52 balls on the last day of the Test was commendable. This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating.#INDvNZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 30, 2021

Team India managed to take eight wickets on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from visitors’ batters to cling back victory from the hosts. Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday had surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the country’s third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin scalped the wicket of Tom Latham (52) to pass the milestone.

