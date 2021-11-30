Updated fuel prices for the month December announced

Doha: The Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of December. The price of super grade petrol, premium petrol and diesel will remain unchanged in the coming month. Premium petrol will cost QR 2, super grade petrol is priced at QR 2.10 and diesel at QR 2.05.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier the Ministry of Energy and Industry in the country was announcing the price. From September 2017 Qatar Petroleum is announcing the price list.