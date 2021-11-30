We weren’t born into wealth, we’ve struggled: Shilpa Shetty on sister Shamita

Shamita Shetty was one of the most powerful players in Bigg Boss OTT and she continues to shine in Bigg Boss 15. Actress Shilpa Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional post criticising netizens who are labelling Shamita as privileged or haughty.

Sharing a video clip of Shamita’s moments in the reality show, Shilpa tagged the post as ‘Appreciation Post’ and added, ‘This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official… It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because ‘they think’ she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too’.

The actress further added that she had never commented on the show, ‘but while a lot of people have been commenting (good/bad/ugly) I felt like saying, being privy to this format as a participant and former Host; I feel Shamita is being accosted for having a heart/ being emotional and viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn’t be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally’.

Shilpa stated that she and Shamita came from a middle-class household and struggled to get where they are now. The actress concluded the post by urging her fans and followers to support her sister as she ‘deserves it’.