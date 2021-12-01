Asian country to suspend flights to, from 7 African countries

Hanoi: Vietnam will suspend flights to and from seven African countries. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved the decision for this. The decision was taken over concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The government has decided to suspend flights to and from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho and Mozambique.

Omicron variant of Covid-19 is not yet detected in Vietnam. But the country is witnessing a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, around 14,508 new cases were reported in Vietnam. The overall infection tally is at 1.25 million and death toll is at 25,000.