Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces grand prize of 25 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced a grand prize of 25 million UAE dirhams. It has also announced a second prize of 2 million UAE dirhams.

In addition, it will also give away Dh1 million cash prize every week in December. The million-dirham draws will be held on December 9, 17, 24 this year and January 1, 2022. The winners will be announced on January 3, 2022.

The organizers of the raffle draw have announced that it will also give away 50 cash and dream car ticket prices on the occasion of the UAE’s 50th anniversary and passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi International Airport can ‘play and win’ between December 16 and 25.