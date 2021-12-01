Emirates Airlines issues travel advisory for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers. The Dubai based air carrier informed that it is expecting high number of passenger departures from Dubai during the UAE National Day holiday. So, it urged all passengers report early to the airport to avoid unnecessary waiting at check-in counters.

The air carrier informed that the check?in counters will be open 24 hours before flight from Dubai and passengers can check?in for flights and drop their luggage 24 hours before the departure of their flights.

For customers travelling to the US, check?in counters will open 12 hours before the flight. Passengers can check in early and drop off their bags. Passengers are also encouraged to check the details on the travel requirements page before travelling.