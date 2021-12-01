Emirates Airlines suspends flights to two countries

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has suspended passenger flights to Zambia and Zimbabwe until further notice. The Dubai based air carrier urged all passengers affected by this decision not to call the airline for rebooking. It said that they can hold the tickets and after the flights are resumed, they can contact the travel agents for rebooking.

Earlier the airline had resumed passenger flight service to Johannesburg, South Africa. It will operate four passenger flights a week to the city from today.

Also Read: IPL 2022 Retention: Get full details here

UAE had suspended flights and entry of passengers from seven African countries including South Africa after new Covid-19 Omicron variant was detected in the African country.