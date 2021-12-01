Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The weak performance of the US dollar in the international market and positive opening of the Indian share market has supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.96. During trading it reached at 74.84 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 29 paise. On Tuesday, the Indian currency settled at 75.13.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.06% to 95.93. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,445.25 crore.