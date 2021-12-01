Government reduces petrol price by Rs 8 per litre

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday reduced the price of petrol by Rs 8 per litre. A Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed on petrol to 19.4% from 30%. Petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre in the National Capital. At present it costs Rs 103 per litre.

The Union government had reduced the central excise duty by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre on the prices of petrol and diesel respectively. Later, several states cut the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on fuel rates.

Meanwhile, the price of fuel remained unchanged for the 28th straight day on Wednesday across the country.