IPL 2022 Retention: Get full details here

A total of 27 players have been retained by their respective franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League big auctions, which will see ten clubs compete for the best cricketers in the world. Chennai Super Kings have retained Ravindra Jadeja for Rs 16 crore. Dhoni (12 crores), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore) are the other Chennai players. Mumbai Indians drop all-rounder Hardik Pandya and retained Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jaspreet Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore) and Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore) and Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 crore). Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson for Rs 14 crore. Rajasthan also retained Jose Butler (Rs 10 crore) and Yashaswi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

Other IPL teams’ retained players

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russell (12 crores), Varun Chakraborty (8 crores), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crores), Sunil Narine (6 crores)

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Akshar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithviraj Shah (Rs 7.50 crore), Andrich Norde (Rs 6.50 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson (14 crores), Abdul Samad (4 crores), Umran Malik (4 crores)

Punjab Kings – Mayank Agarwal (14 crores), Arshdeep Singh (4 crores)