Netflix releases Bonus trailer of Minnal Murali

Netflix has released a bonus trailer of ‘Minnal Murali’ looking into the desi superhero world. The trailer offers fresh insights into the power of lightning, the subsequent superhero atmosphere, and the superhero world. The movie starring Tovino Thomas will premiere worldwide on December 24 on Netflix alone. Dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Watch Minnal Murali Bonus trailer here

The story is about Jason becoming a superhero after being hit by lightning. The plot of the movie is in the nineties. Minnal Murali is the second film to be directed by Basil Joseph with Tovino in the lead role after ‘Godha’ and the first superhero movie in Malayalam prepared on a big budget. Apart from Malayalam, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.