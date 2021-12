Revised fuel prices for the month of December announced

Muscat: The National Subsidy System (NSS) in Oman has announced the fuel prices for December 2021 on Wednesday. The new revised fuel prices will be effective from today.

The authority decreased the price of M91 petrol by 4 baisa, M95 by 3 baisa and diesel by 17 baisa.

The revised fuel price for the month of December:

1. M91 at 229 baisa per litre.

2. M95 at 239 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 258 baisa per litre

Fuel prices for the month of November 2021 were as below:

1. M91 at 233 baisa per litre.

2. M95 at 242 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 275 baisa per litre