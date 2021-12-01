Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 57,685, up by 620 points. NSE Nifty ended 184 points higher at 17,167.

12 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index remain unchanged. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 1,909 shares ended higher and 1,349 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco and tech Mahindra. The top losers in the market were Cipla, Divi’s Labs, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Titan and Kotak Mahindra Bank.