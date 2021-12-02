2 cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Karnataka: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Central Government gave out a report on the health details of two people who had tested positive and on Thursday the two were confirmed to have been infected with the mutant variant Omicron. A 46-year-old male and a 66-year-old male were contracted with the variant.

Addressing a media briefing, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that all primary and secondary contacts of the two infected persons from Karnataka have been identified and they are being monitored, and Covid protocols are being followed. The two cases of Omircron were detected through genome sequencing effort of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) consortium of 37 laboratories established by Union Health Ministry, said Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at today’s same press briefing.

Meanwhile, Lav Agarwal informed that the Omicron variant can be five times more infectious than the other known variants of the novel coronavirus. He added that around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron Variant so far. India had earlier added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.