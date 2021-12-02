BWF World Tour Finals: India’s Kidambi Srikanth crashes out

Bali: In shuttle badminton, India’s Kidmabi Srikanth lost in the second round of Group B match in the men’s singles event of BWF World Tour Finals in Bali. Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand defeated the Indian player by ‘ 21-18,21-7’, in just 46 minutes.

Earlier, India’s men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were pulled out of the tournament. India’s women’s doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan in the opening match.

BWF World Tour Finals is the season ending event of the BWF World Tour. Eight top players in the world are given entry to the event.