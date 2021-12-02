Delhi schools to remain closed until further notice

Delhi: All schools in the national capital will be closed from Friday till further notice. This was announced by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The decision was taken as the air pollution in the city has worsened.

The Supreme Court on Thursday launched severe criticism against the Delhi government over its decision to open the schools. The apex court gave 24 hours deadline to the Union government and Delhi government to come up with a serious plan for implementation of air pollution control measures.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital reached ‘very poor’` category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday morning was 312. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.