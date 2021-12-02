Emirates Airlines to resume flights to this country from December 5

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that it will resume commercial passenger flights to and from Nigeria from December 5.

The Dubai based air carrier will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 11.00 am, arriving in Abuja at 3.40 pm. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 7.00 pm, arriving in Dubai at 4.35 am the next day.

Also Read: PCR test validity for green pass on Al Hosn app reduced in UAE

Emirate’s flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 10.30 am, arriving in Lagos at 3.40 pm. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 6.10 pm, arriving in Dubai at 4.15 am the next day.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents.