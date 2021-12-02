Gulf country extends grace period for expat workers

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has extended the grace period allowed to expat workers. The ministry announced that the business owners and establishments can complete the registration of work contracts for expat workforce till December 31, 2021 .

The Ministry notes that as part of a package of facilities related to the procedures provided by the government to institutions and companies in the private sector and the workforce, and in order to regulate the labour market, that an additional period has been given to business owners and institutions to complete the registration of work contracts for the expat workforce until December 31, 2021′, said the labour ministry in a statement.