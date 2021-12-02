Maoist couple surrenders before police

Dantewada: A Maoist couple surrendered before police in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Pojja alias Sanju Madavi (24) and his wife Lakkhe alias Tulsi Madavi (22) were surrendered. The couple were involved in two major attacks on security forces in the last two years and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads.

As per police, Pojja was the commander of the `Platoon Number-9’ of Maoists and Tulsi was commander of the `DVC Suraksha Dalam’. Both were also members of the Pamed Area Committee of the rebels. They were involved in an attack in Chintagufa area in which 26 CRPF personnel were killed in 2020 and the one in Tarrem where 22 security men were killed in 2021.

Police informed that till now 459 Maoists, including 119 who carried rewards on their heads had surrendered before the police. Police had launched ‘Lon Varratu’ (`return to your home/village’ in Gondi) campaign in June 2020 to rehabilitate Maoists who were ready to surrender.