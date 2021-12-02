Passengers from ‘at risk’ countries should undergo RT-PCR test on arrival: Health Ministry

New Delhi : In the wake of the spread of new coronavirus variant Omicron, Union Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal informed that the passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries need to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival. If they are found positive for Covid-19, they will be treated under clinical management protocol, Agarwal said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The Joint Secretary stated that if passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries are being tested negative for Covid-19, they will follow home quarantine for 7 days. He also said that a surge in Covid-19 cases is being noted across the world on an overall basis. Europe reported 70% of the cases in the world in the last one week, he said, adding that in the week ending on November 28, around 2.75 lakh new cases and over 31,000 deaths were reported in the European region.

Also read: 2 cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Karnataka: Union Health Ministry

India has reported its first two Omicron cases in Karnataka today. Agarwal said that all primary and secondary contacts of the two infected persons from Karnataka have been identified and they are being monitored, and Covid protocols are being followed. The two cases of Omircron were detected through genome sequencing effort of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), consortium of 37 laboratories established by Union Health Ministry.