UAE National Day: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah: Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah announced a 50% discount on traffic fines. The scheme was announced to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE.

Drivers can avail discount in Ras Al Khaimah starting from December 5, 2021 until January 3, 2022. Residents can get discount on radar fines as well as cancellation of vehicle impoundment and traffic points.

Ras Al Khaimah is the fifth emirate in the UAE to announce the traffic fine discount scheme. Earlier Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain also announced similar schemes.