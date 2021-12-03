Devendra Fadnavis criticizes Shiv Sena: they have no right to speak on Savarkar

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis criticised that Shiv Sena has no right to speak about Veer Savarkar because it partnered with those parties in Maharashtra who frequently trash and degrade the liberation icon for the purpose of power.

On Thursday night, he spoke at a ceremony in Dombivali, Thane district. He also stated that a national awakening is required to save Hinduism and that groups like the Shiv Sena, which have grown ‘shameless’ in their pursuit of power, could never be a part of such an effort.