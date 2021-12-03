Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress

Chandigarh: Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joined the Congress party on Friday, in the presence of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at Chandigarh.

The Punjab Congress chief Sidhu described Moosewala as a youth icon and an ‘international figure’, and welcomed him to the Congress fold. Punjab CM welcomed the singer and described him as a ‘big artist with his sheer hard work and won hearts of millions of people with his songs’.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Moosewala, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab, and his mother is a village chief. The singer had earlier faced harsh criticism for promoting violence and gun culture through his songs.