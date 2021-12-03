Germany excludes unvaccinated people from public life; mandate looms

Unvaccinated persons will soon be barred from nonessential stores, restaurants, sports and cultural events across Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday. The parliament will implement a nationwide vaccine mandate as part of efforts to reduce coronavirus outbreaks.

Merkel announced the measures following a meeting with federal and state officials, as the country surpassed 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period for the second time. She stated that the procedures were important to address fears that hospitals could become overburdened with COVID-19 infections, which are far more likely to be serious in persons who have not been vaccinated.

She also stated that officials decided on a nationwide mandate to wear masks, new limits on private meetings and a goal of 30 million people vaccinated by the end of the year, which will be aided by enabling dentists and pharmacists to deliver the shots.

Merkel stated that authorities want to impose mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations for hospital and nursing care employees and she supported the even more difficult proposal of implementing a national vaccine mandate. She stated that the plan would be debated in parliament with assistance from the country’s national ethics commission. The mandate could go into effect as soon as February.