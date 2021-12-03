Kerala Govt to introduce license, strict guidelines for tattooing

Thiruvananthapuram: : Kerala Government has decided to impose strict guidelines for tattoo parlours in the state. The officials will take up directions of the joint secretary of health department to scrutinise whether tattoo parlours are following guidelines and conditions properly.

License will be made compulsory for tattoo artistes. A committee will be formed with the secretary of the local governing body, medical officer, health inspector, food inspector, district drug analyst and an officer of the pollution control board. The persons who are employed for tattooing should have training and work experience. They should produce a certificate to prove they have no contagious diseases which will be submitted before the committee. The director of the health department has to take measures to ensure that used materials are disposed off scientifically. Hence, those who made tattooing a livelihood during festival seasons and roadside vendors will find it difficult to follow the new guidelines.

Also read: CPI(M) reinstates Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as party’s Kerala state secretary

A warning has been issued that unsterilised needles used for tattooing may lead to the spread of deadly diseases. This along with the use of the same ink will lead to allergy, swelling, skin cancer, hepatitis B, HIV, tetanus or other skin-related diseases. The needles and the tubes filled with dye should be kept only in sealed packets. Instructions are also given to clean the tattooed area with soap before and after tattooing.