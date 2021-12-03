Mutton or me ? Asks the tormented hubby on his divorce notice !

Food wars are common on social media and on TV, but your two square meals are rare to cause a breakup. Netizens were aghast, however, when a vegetarian man wrote to an agony aunt column, saying that his wife refuses to give up meat.

The man in the clipping said that his wife eats meat outside the home, according to a newspaper clipping that has gone viral. Despite knowing her fondness for mutton before their wedding, she had promised him she would give it up after their union. He recently discovered that his spouse continues to ‘secretly’ eat meat.

‘Since she was very beautiful, I agreed to marry her on the condition that she will never have mutton again anywhere,’ the man wrote. His wife now claims she cannot live without mutton, he lamented. The man went on to say that he had forgiven her for her wrongdoings once, but that he offered her an ultimatum: ‘Mutton or me’. The distressed man, however, wrote to the columnist that he fears that his wife may choose mutton over him.

It is not visible in the clipping, but the writer said the man had created a new record as it was the first time they had come across a love triangle involving a man, a woman, and a goat! Most people found this to be an ‘unreal’ situation, but others said it is seriously difficult to make a choice.