Oppo Inno Day 2021 event set for December second week 

Oppo has stated on its website that its annual tech event, Oppo Inno Day 2021, will take place in China during the second week of December. The Chinese smartphone company will use a virtual launch event to show off new tech advances and products during the course of the two-day event. During the event, Oppo is likely to unveil a new flagship smartphone. Oppo has yet to release specific specifics about what it will show, but the company is expected to show off the much-anticipated Oppo foldable smartphone. Three concept goods, including a rollable phone, were shown at the 2020 event.

Oppo has released details for its Oppo Inno Day 2021 event, which will take place in Shenzhen, China from December 14 to 15. On December 14, at 1.30 p.m. (2.30 a.m. IST), the Oppo Inno World virtual launch event will commence. Visitors can construct their own Oppo Inno World Avatar and participate in the launch remotely with their customised avatars as part of the event.

Oppo hasn’t given any specifics on what it will unveil at the Oppo Inno Day 2021 event, but prior reports imply the firm will unveil the Oppo Foldable smartphone, which has been in the works for quite some time.