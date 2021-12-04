Ajaz Patel becomes first New Zealand spinner to take a 5 wicket haul in India

On Day 2 of the ongoing contest at Wankhade Stadium, Mumbai – born Ajaz Patel took his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket, becoming the first New Zealand spinner to record a five-wicket haul in the first innings of a Test match in India.

On Day 1 of the Mumbai Test, Ajaz picked up the wickets of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer before returning on Saturday to complete his five-for by dismissing Wridhhiman Saha and R Ashwin in his first over. All three of Ajaz Patel’s five-wicket hauls have come in Asia.

The spinners were helped by the Mumbai surface, which took some time to dry following two days of unseasonal rain in the western port city, and Patel could take advantage of that.