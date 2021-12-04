Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Renjith Venugopalan Unnithan, a Keralite working in Oman has won 10 million UAE dirhams (Rs 7.5 crore) in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. He took the winning ticket 052706 on November 27. He will be sharing the prize money with six friends, who contributed to buy the winning ticket. Abdul Majeed, another Keralite living in Al Ain won the second prize of 1 million UAE dirhams.

Big Ticket has been in operation since 1992. A Big Ticket is priced at 500 UAE dirhams. The organizers of the popular raffle draw had earlier announced a grand prize of 25 million UAE dirhams and second prize of 2 million UAE dirhams to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE. The draws will be held on December 9, 17, 24 this year and January 1, 2022. The winners will be announced on January 3, 2022.