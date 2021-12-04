BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu enters finals

Bali: In shuttle badminton, India’s PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles finals of the BWF World Tour Finals. The double Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals on Saturday by ’21-15, 15-21, 21-19′.

This was the 21st match between Sindhu andAkane Yamaguchi. And Sindhu leads the head-to-head record by 13-8.

PV Sindhu had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat. This is her third final appearance in the tournament. India’s Lakshya Sen face reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles semifinal.