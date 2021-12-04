EV charging stations being set up at 22,000 petrol pumps: Govt

The government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that work is ongoing to install charging stations for electric vehicles at 22,000 of the country’s 70,000 petrol pumps.

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey responded to supplementaries during Question Hour by saying that the first priority will be to construct such charging stations for electric cars on express routes, highways, and crowded cities. He also stated that the government has asked the ARAI in Pune, an automobile-related institution, to create a prototype for rapid charging of electric cars under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India)-II plan.

Pandey stated that the goal is to bring it on the market by December 2022. He added that development on the project is now ongoing and the prototype should be ready by October or November next year.

‘Our ministry along with the ministries of petroleum and power are jointly working towards implementation of FAME India. Our priority is to set up charging stations on express highways, highways and populated cities and later, this will be taken down to rural areas. But our priority right now is on these three fields’, he said.

Pandey further informed the House that efforts are underway to build lithium batteries in India in order to make the nation self-sufficient and a Rs 18,100 crore production linked incentive plan (PLI) has been developed.

In terms of garbage disposal, he stated that a technical committee of the Ministry of Environment has been created, which is working on the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2019, to find a solution to the waste management problem, and the group will give its findings shortly.