Google Photos rolls out ‘Locked Folder’ feature for non-Pixel users

Washington: The ‘Locked Folder’ feature, recently introduced within the Google Photos app to Pixel devices, is now rolling out to non-Google Pixel devices.

The Locked Folder is a secure on-device folder where you can store private pictures and videos and they won’t be uploaded to Google Photos. From here, you can only view whatever you stored, and you won’t be allowed to share, screenshot, or screen record any of the content unless it’s removed back out of the Locked Folder. The feature is accessed by opening Google Photos and tapping on the ‘Library’ tab, then on ‘Utilities’ and scrolling down to ‘Locked Folder’.

The option might not made available right away for non-Pixel Android phone users. But some users have reported a notification letting them know about the introduction of the feature. Even if you are on the latest version of the Google Photos app, it seems that the Locked Folder option will appear after a server-side update seeps through the Google Play Services Framework.