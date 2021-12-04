Honda H’Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition launched in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: The Anniversary Edition of Honda H’Ness CB350 launched in India on Saturday. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the special edition to mark the first anniversary of the bike.

H’Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition is available in two colours – Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic and is priced at Rs 2.03 lakh.

The bike is powered by 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It produces 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm and is mated with 5-speed gearbox.