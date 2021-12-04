Honda unveiled CB300R BS6: Know the features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveiled the updated Honda CB300R BS6 at India Bike Week 2021. The new CB300R will be assembled in India and will be launched in the market in January 2022.

The new bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 286 cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. It will deliver 31.4 HP and 27.5 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

It also features Assist & Slipper clutch, 4-pot radial-mounted calipers with 296 mm front disc brake, 220 mm rear disc brake, dual-channel ABS, digital instrument panel, Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor.