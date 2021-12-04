‘India achieves another 1 crore Covid-19 vaccinations’: Union health minister lauds PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated that India achieved another one crore vaccinations milestone on Saturday. He further said that India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, which is the world’s largest vaccination drive, is touching new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

‘India achieves another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today! With the HarGharDastak campaign in full swing, the world’s Largest Vaccination Drive is touching new heights and accomplishing new feats under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership’, Mandaviya tweeted.

India achieves another 1?0?,0?0?0?,0?0?0? #COVID19 vaccinations today! With the #HarGharDastak campaign in full swing, the world's #LargestVaccinationDrive is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership. pic.twitter.com/eWuyI7evV9 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 4, 2021

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 crore doses on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Union Health Ministry, More than 93 lakh vaccination doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday. India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 127 Crore landmark milestone (127,49,96,681) today. More than 93 lakh (93,58,319) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today, said the ministry.

