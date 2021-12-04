India to give Aadhar to other countries

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIA) has said it intends to work with foreign countries and international organizations to issue the Aadhaar Digital Identity Card to citizens of other countries. UIDAI chief Saurabh Garg made the remarks during a meeting with PDM chief Vijay Sekhar Sharma, PTI reports. As a national identity, it will try to help other countries implement the Aadhaar scheme. Saurabh said it would be a people empowerment and could be implemented all over the world.

He said 99.5 per cent of the people in the country have got Aadhaar and about 50 million Aadhaar verifications are done every day in the country. According to Saurabh, the intention was to share the structure of Aadhaar with other countries, the World Bank and the United Nations. He said they would like to examine how they can achieve greater security through quantum computing.