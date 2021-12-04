Kerala’s Sruthy Sithara crowned Miss Trans Global Universe 2021

Sruthy Sithara of Kerala, who has been representing India at the Ms Trans Global Universe pageant for the past six months, had no idea she would be declared the overall champion. Sithara had hoped to be placed in the top five, but the final honour was a pleasant surprise. She received the award on December 1 in an online event in Vaikom, her birthplace in Kerala.

Congratulations flooded in from near and dear ones as soon as the news spread. In an interview with a leading daily, Sithara shared that all of the candidates stayed in touch via social media groups as this year’s pageant was held online.

When asked if the online form of the pageant was any different from the real one? Sithara noted that the pressure and camaraderie among the candidates were similar, while she believed that running the competition in an online manner was far more difficult.

Sithara has always been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ+ issues. She formerly worked in the transgender unit of the Social Justice Department. It is no surprise that Sithara won the title of Most Eloquent Queen at the pageant, as she frequently speaks at educational institution outreach programmes.

In the top ranks at the pageant, Sithara was followed by candidates from the Philippines and Canada. She is currently devoting her heart and soul to a campaign called The Kaleidoscope, which attempts to advocate for the rights of LGBTQ+ groups and the normalisation of queer partnerships.

Sithara dedicated her crown to her mother and late friend Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala’s first transgender RJ, who committed suicide after accusing a Kochi hospital of medical mistreatment.