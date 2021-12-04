Madurai Collector bans unvaccinated residents from entering public places

Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar has banned Unvaccinated inhabitants of the district from entering public places like markets, motels, retail malls, movie theatres, hotels, marriage halls, TASMAC and PDS shops.

By invoking the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued a circular earlier this month making Covid immunisation necessary to enter public venues.

Ma Subramanian, the Health Minister, told journalists at the Madurai airport on Thursday that the Collectors could decide on whether to impose a check on unvaccinated people in districts where vaccination coverage is low.