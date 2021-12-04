Navjot Sidhu shares pic with Rahul Gandhi, writes, ‘With Bhai’

On Friday, Punjab Congress head Navjot Singh Sidhu met with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Chaudhary and state Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, as well as newcomer Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, accompanied the two Congress leaders. In the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sidhu Moosewala joined the party on Friday in Chandigarh.

Following the meeting, Navjot Singh Sidhu took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Rahul Gandhi with the caption ‘With Bhai’.

Earlier this week, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and senior Congress politician Suni Jakhar met with former party president Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi home. Though Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Congress administration on various issues like 2015 Faridkot sacrilege, drug reports to be made public, questioning ‘blanket bail’ for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini among others, he however, joined in for election plans. The Congress officials are said to have addressed a variety of topics, including the party’s plan for the Punjab assembly elections, which are slated for early next year.