Patiala YC block president resigns, citing party’s ill-treatment of Amarinder Singh

Manshik Garg, block president of Youth Congress Patiala branch, has announced his resignation, blaming the party high command‘s treatment of the former CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Garg said he was “hurt” by the way the Congress high command treated Captain Amarinder Singh in a letter to Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Barinder Dhillon. He described it as “disgraceful.”

“I am resigning as Block President Youth Congress, Patiala, in order to be loyal to Captain Amarinder Singh Ji. I’m grateful to the party for providing me with this opportunity. I respectfully request that you accept and acknowledge my resignation ” Garg stated in his letter.