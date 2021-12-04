Pre-wedding festivities on! Ankita Lokhande shares pic

Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain are getting married shortly. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle to share some of her wedding ceremony pictures from the Marathi-style celebrations. The pair, who has been dating for quite some time, is yet to make an official announcement about their wedding date.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Friday, Ankita Lokhande wrote, ‘Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities’.

Vicky is clothed in cream kurta pyjamas, while Ankita wears a green saree. The ceremonies appear to be enjoyed by the couple and the pictures from the event also went viral. Vicky Jain also uploaded images from the event on his Instagram handle.

Ankita made her acting debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta as Archana. Sushant and Ankita dated for a long period before calling it quit in 2016. Ankita was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2, which is currently streaming on Zee5.